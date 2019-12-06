118 kanals of land retrieved from land mafia

The district administration has successfully retrieved 118 kanal state land from encroachers during an ongoing operation against encroachment. Deputy Commission Tayab Abdullah supervised the operation equipped with latest machinery, the spokesman told media-men here Friday

HANGU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2019 ) : The district administration has successfully retrieved 118 kanal state land from encroachers during an ongoing operation against encroachment. Deputy Commission Tayab Abdullah supervised the operation equipped with latest machinery, the spokesman told media-men here Friday.

He informed that on the directives of provincial government regarding retrieving of state land from land mafia and encroachers, the operation has been underway from Chapri Waziraan to Hangu and was being carried out without any compromise.

He said that the removal of encroachment would give new beautiful look to Hangu, Doaaba and Tall besides resolving the problems in this regard.