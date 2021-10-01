118 law violators booked in September

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Highways Patrol (PHP) got registered first information reports (FIRs) against 118 road users over different type of law violations besides recovering drugs during last month of September.

Talking to journalists here on Friday, Hafiz Fareed Khan said that the PHP officials providing assistance to road users and also conducting operations against criminals across the district.

The PHP officials got registered FIRs against 118 road users for over speeding, over loading, sub-standard gas cylinders users and other violations with different police stations.

The officials have also arrested two notorious drug peddlers and recovered over 37 kilograms Hashish from their possession during the last month.

Eight proclaimed offenders have also been apprehended while nine motorcycle have been impounded over incomplete documents, he added.

The officials also reunited 16 lost kids with their family and provided help to 1166 road users in emergencies. The PHP also taking part in the ongoing tree plantation campaign and planted 705 trees at different PHP posts across the district.

He said that action was also being taken by the department against encroachment to prevent any mishap on road adding that 254 encroachments have been removed during the last month.