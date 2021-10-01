UrduPoint.com

118 Law Violators Booked In September

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Fri 01st October 2021 | 07:00 PM

118 law violators booked in September

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :Punjab Highways Patrol (PHP) got registered first information reports (FIRs) against 118 road users over different type of law violations besides recovering drugs during last month of September.

Talking to journalists here on Friday, Hafiz Fareed Khan said that the PHP officials providing assistance to road users and also conducting operations against criminals across the district.

The PHP officials got registered FIRs against 118 road users for over speeding, over loading, sub-standard gas cylinders users and other violations with different police stations.

The officials have also arrested two notorious drug peddlers and recovered over 37 kilograms Hashish from their possession during the last month.

Eight proclaimed offenders have also been apprehended while nine motorcycle have been impounded over incomplete documents, he added.

The officials also reunited 16 lost kids with their family and provided help to 1166 road users in emergencies. The PHP also taking part in the ongoing tree plantation campaign and planted 705 trees at different PHP posts across the district.

He said that action was also being taken by the department against encroachment to prevent any mishap on road adding that 254 encroachments have been removed during the last month.

Related Topics

Police Punjab Drugs Road Philippine Peso September Criminals Gas Family From

Recent Stories

Mahira Khan, Shahzad Roy to run awareness campaign ..

Mahira Khan, Shahzad Roy to run awareness campaign for vaccination with US embas ..

6 minutes ago
 Ministry of Defence delegation participates in Adr ..

Ministry of Defence delegation participates in Adriatic Sea Defence and Aerospac ..

18 minutes ago
 TECNO POVA 2 x PUBG Campus Championship to start s ..

TECNO POVA 2 x PUBG Campus Championship to start soon

50 minutes ago
 Senior citizens on our top priority list: Hessa Bu ..

Senior citizens on our top priority list: Hessa Buhumaid

1 hour ago
 How to become #ZeroToHero with Infinix latest Smar ..

How to become #ZeroToHero with Infinix latest Smartphone series!

1 hour ago
 NAB Court indicts Shehbaz Sharif’s wife Nusrat S ..

NAB Court indicts Shehbaz Sharif’s wife Nusrat Shehbaz in money laundering cas ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.