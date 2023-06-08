11.8 million children enrolled under Benazir Taleemi Wazaif Programme so far: Survey

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) :The Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) has so far enrolled 11.8 million children into schools through Benazir Taleemi Wazaif initiative.

According to the Economic Survey 2022-23 released on Thursday, a total of 3.0 million children had been enrolled under this scheme during July- March FY2023.

So far, Rs 63.3 billion have been disbursed since inception of the Benazir Taleemi Wazaif initiative out of which Rs 23.4 billion have been disbursed during July to March, FY2023.

In pursuance of the commitment to provide Universal Primary Education as a part of SDGs, the government launched a Co-Responsibility Cash Transfer initiative for providing an additional cash per quarter to BISP beneficiary families in October, 2012 for Primary Education.

Since July 01, 2021, scope of work of the programme has been expanded from Primary to Secondary and Higher Secondary level and is currently operational all over the country.

The overall objective of this initiative is to encourage education through regular cash transfers to invest in human capital development. B-form/ CRC verification through NADRA database is mandatory for the enrollment of child in the programme.

A beneficiary child must attend school or college for at least 70 percent of the school or college effective days within a quarter to receive cash transfers from second quarter and onwards.

The stipends rates for the students are Rs 1,500 per quarter per boy, Rs 2,000 for girl student at primary level while Rs 2,500 and Rs 3,000 are being paid for boy and girl student respectively.

While for the Higher Secondary level, Rs. 3,500 and Rs. 4,000 are being paid to the boy and girl students respectively. The girls are also given one-time bonus of Rs 3,000 on graduation of primary education.