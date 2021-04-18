UrduPoint.com
118 More Tested Positive For COVID-19 In Balochistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sun 18th April 2021 | 11:30 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2021 ) :About 118 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 20940 in the province on Sunday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 699880 people were screened for the virus till April 18 out of which 118 more were reported positive.

As many as 19764 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 223 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.

