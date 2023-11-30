118 New Cases Of Dengue Reported In Punjab
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 30, 2023 | 03:00 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) As many as 118 new cases were reported on Thursday
in the province.
According to the latest health department data, a total of 14,171 confirmed
cases have been reported in Punjab.
Lahore takes the lead in this count with 6,450 cases followed by Rawalpindi
with 2,624, Gujranwala with 1,492, Multan with 1,360 and Faisalabad with 829 cases.
The situation continues with Lahore reporting an additional 75 new cases, Rawalpindi
with five ,Gujranwala with 13, Multan with six , Faisalabad with 11, Sheikhupura with three,
Okara with two new cases.
Meanwhile, Sialkot, Khanewal and Rahimyar Khan each
reported one case of dengue within 24 hours.
Currently, 91 patients are undergoing treatment in various hospitals across Punjab,
with 48 of them in Lahore district hospitals.
Sectary of Health Punjab Ali Jaan Khan issued a plea to citizens, urging
them to maintain clean and dry surroundings as a preventive measure against
fever.