118 new cases of dengue reported in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) As many as 118 new cases were reported on Thursday

in the province.

According to the latest health department data, a total of 14,171 confirmed

cases have been reported in Punjab.

Lahore takes the lead in this count with 6,450 cases followed by Rawalpindi

with 2,624, Gujranwala with 1,492, Multan with 1,360 and Faisalabad with 829 cases.

The situation continues with Lahore reporting an additional 75 new cases, Rawalpindi

with five ,Gujranwala with 13, Multan with six , Faisalabad with 11, Sheikhupura with three,

Okara with two new cases.

Meanwhile, Sialkot, Khanewal and Rahimyar Khan each

reported one case of dengue within 24 hours.

Currently, 91 patients are undergoing treatment in various hospitals across Punjab,

with 48 of them in Lahore district hospitals.

Sectary of Health Punjab Ali Jaan Khan issued a plea to citizens, urging

them to maintain clean and dry surroundings as a preventive measure against

fever.