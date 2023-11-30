Open Menu

118 New Cases Of Dengue Reported In Punjab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 30, 2023 | 03:00 PM

118 new cases of dengue reported in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2023) As many as 118 new cases were reported on Thursday

in the province.

According to the latest health department data, a total of 14,171 confirmed

cases have been reported in Punjab.

Lahore takes the lead in this count with 6,450 cases followed by Rawalpindi

with 2,624, Gujranwala with 1,492, Multan with 1,360 and Faisalabad with 829 cases.

The situation continues with Lahore reporting an additional 75 new cases, Rawalpindi

with five ,Gujranwala with 13, Multan with six , Faisalabad with 11, Sheikhupura with three,

Okara with two new cases.

Meanwhile, Sialkot, Khanewal and Rahimyar Khan each

reported one case of dengue within 24 hours.

Currently, 91 patients are undergoing treatment in various hospitals across Punjab,

with 48 of them in Lahore district hospitals.

Sectary of Health Punjab Ali Jaan Khan issued a plea to citizens, urging

them to maintain clean and dry surroundings as a preventive measure against

fever.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad Dengue Punjab Rawalpindi Gujranwala Lead Sialkot Sheikhupura Khanewal Rahimyar Khan

Recent Stories

OIC Secretary-General Congratulates Saudi Arabia’s Leadership, Government and ..

14 minutes ago
 Pakistan Navy Special Services Group Participates ..

Pakistan Navy Special Services Group Participates In Bilateral Exercise Ayyildiz ..

16 minutes ago
 The Ministerial Committee Assigned by the Joint Ar ..

The Ministerial Committee Assigned by the Joint Arab Islamic Extraordinary Summi ..

16 minutes ago
 PITB, PHC sign contract to regulate Healthcare Ser ..

PITB, PHC sign contract to regulate Healthcare Services Prices

27 minutes ago
 Minister of State for Tourism Wasi Shah, announced ..

Minister of State for Tourism Wasi Shah, announced substantial progress in the d ..

28 minutes ago
 Diplomat Henry Kissinger dies at 100

Diplomat Henry Kissinger dies at 100

2 hours ago
POL prices likely remain stable, with slight decre ..

POL prices likely remain stable, with slight decrease for diesel, kerosene

4 hours ago
 PM Kakar in Dubai to head Pakistani delegation at ..

PM Kakar in Dubai to head Pakistani delegation at COP28 conference

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 November 2023

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 November 2023

6 hours ago
 Climate change poses imminent threat to global bio ..

Climate change poses imminent threat to global biodiversity

14 hours ago
 The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) refutes ..

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) refutes news about delay in elections

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan