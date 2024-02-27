118 newly elected members to take oath in KP assembly on Wednesday

A total of 118 newly elected members would take oath for running the affairs of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) A total of 118 newly elected members would take oath for running the affairs of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly on Wednesday.

As man as 21 women seats and four seats of minorities would remain vacant.

Governor KP has summoned the session of newly elected members of provincial assembly.

On the first day of session, 91 members of Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC), 7 members of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam

Fazl (JUI-F), 5 members of Pakistan Muslim League, 4 members of Pakistan People's Party (PPP), 2 members of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf parliamentarians, one member of Awami National Party (ANP), and one member of Wehdat-ul-Muslamin would take the oath, in the first session of the assembly.

Two women members of JUI, two of PML-N and one member of PPP, would take oath on reserved seats and the rest of the 21 seats would remain vacant.

The seats are vacant as independents did not fulfill the criteria to provide list of women and minority seats.

Ali Amin Khan Gandapur and Aqibullah Khan were nominated for slots of chief minister and speaker, while newly elected member from Chitral would likely to be nominated as deputy speaker.

Around 67 winning candidates in KP, out of the total 113, notified by Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to become members of provincial assembly (MPAs) for the first time.

According to data released by ECP KP, these 67 new MPAs, hailing from 13 districts of the province, while 47 winning candidates have remained MPAs in the previous term.

APP/ash/