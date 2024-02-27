Open Menu

118 Newly Elected Members To Take Oath In KP Assembly On Wednesday

Umer Jamshaid Published February 27, 2024 | 09:34 PM

118 newly elected members to take oath in KP assembly on Wednesday

A total of 118 newly elected members would take oath for running the affairs of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) A total of 118 newly elected members would take oath for running the affairs of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly on Wednesday.

As man as 21 women seats and four seats of minorities would remain vacant.

Governor KP has summoned the session of newly elected members of provincial assembly.

On the first day of session, 91 members of Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC), 7 members of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam

Fazl (JUI-F), 5 members of Pakistan Muslim League, 4 members of Pakistan People's Party (PPP), 2 members of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf parliamentarians, one member of Awami National Party (ANP), and one member of Wehdat-ul-Muslamin would take the oath, in the first session of the assembly.

Two women members of JUI, two of PML-N and one member of PPP, would take oath on reserved seats and the rest of the 21 seats would remain vacant.

The seats are vacant as independents did not fulfill the criteria to provide list of women and minority seats.

Ali Amin Khan Gandapur and Aqibullah Khan were nominated for slots of chief minister and speaker, while newly elected member from Chitral would likely to be nominated as deputy speaker.

Around 67 winning candidates in KP, out of the total 113, notified by Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to become members of provincial assembly (MPAs) for the first time.

According to data released by ECP KP, these 67 new MPAs, hailing from 13 districts of the province, while 47 winning candidates have remained MPAs in the previous term.

APP/ash/

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Awami National Party Governor Minority Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Election Commission Of Pakistan Provincial Assembly Man Chitral Women Muslim From Pakistan Paper Prouducts Limited

Recent Stories

Russian court jails veteran activist Orlov for 2.5 ..

Russian court jails veteran activist Orlov for 2.5 years

3 minutes ago
 CM seeks suggestions for ‘Clean Punjab’ projec ..

CM seeks suggestions for ‘Clean Punjab’ project

3 minutes ago
 NAB distributes cheques worth Rs 1.67 bln among Pa ..

NAB distributes cheques worth Rs 1.67 bln among Pak-Arab Housing victims

4 minutes ago
 AIOU inks MoU to establish museum

AIOU inks MoU to establish museum

4 minutes ago
 CM pays tribute to martyred SP Ijaz Khan Sherpao

CM pays tribute to martyred SP Ijaz Khan Sherpao

4 minutes ago
 Two killed in road accident

Two killed in road accident

4 minutes ago
CM reviews recommendations for data bank of deserv ..

CM reviews recommendations for data bank of deserving individuals

4 minutes ago
 No room for political appointments: Maryam Nawaz

No room for political appointments: Maryam Nawaz

2 minutes ago
 CM orders to launch ‘Smart District Safe City’ ..

CM orders to launch ‘Smart District Safe City’ project

3 minutes ago
 LESCO chief chairs functional heads meeting

LESCO chief chairs functional heads meeting

3 minutes ago
 ECP informs public for registration of vote, corre ..

ECP informs public for registration of vote, correction of record before by-poll ..

3 minutes ago
 Fire broke out in oil tanker

Fire broke out in oil tanker

59 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan