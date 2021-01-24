118 Policemen Reshuffled
Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 24th January 2021 | 04:40 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2021 ) :City Police Officer Sohail Chaudhary on Sunday transferred and posted 118 officials.
A police spokesman said Sub Inspector Habib Ullah had been transferred from Police Lines and appointed as Incharge Investigation FIEDMC police station, SI Abdus Salam from FIEDMC police station to Khurarianwalapolice station, SI Faqeer Hussain from Police Lines to Sandal Bar police station as Incharge Investigation, SI Akbar Ali from Police Lines to Madina Town police station, SI Shahid Parvaiz from Dijkot police station to City Sammundri police station, SI Muhammad Junaid Afzal from City Sammundri police station to Dijkot police station and SI Tasawwar Abbas from Thikriwala to police post Chak No 273-JB as its Incharge.
Similarly, Assistant Sub Inspector (ASI) Muhammad Yousuf had been appointed at Sabzi Mandi police post as an Incharge, ASI Muhammad Iqbal Fareed was transferred from Sabzi Mandi police post to Sandal Bar police station, ASI Abdul Jabbar from People's Colony police station to Millat Town police station, ASI Junahid Ali from Police Lines to People's Colony police station, ASI Muhammad Javaid Khan from Police Lines to Millat Town police station, ASI Fahad Ali incharge police post Chak No.
208-RB to Millat Town police station, ASI Imran Khan from Police Lines to Ghulam Muhammad Abad police station, ASI Sana Ali from CIA Staff to City Jaranwala police station, ASI Imran Rafiq from Sitiana police station to police post Malkhan Sadar as its incharge, ASI Sarfraz Aslam from Malkhan Sadar police post to Sadar police station, ASI Habib Ullah from Batala Colony police station to Factory Area police station, ASI Muhammad Ameen from Madina Town police station to Batala Colony police station, ASI Riaz Hussain from Mamonkajnan police station to Tarkhani police station and ASI Kashif Imran from People's Colony police station to Police Lines.