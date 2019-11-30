UrduPoint.com
118 Power Pilferers Caught In South Punjab

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2019 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) caught 118 power pilferers during separate operations throughout south Punjab in a day, an official of Mepco said on Saturday.

Mepco teams accompanying taskforces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 148,000 units, Mepco spokesman said.

A sum of over Rs 2.4 million was imposed as fine on power pilferers while two FIRs were registered against power thieves. The pilferers were involved in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.

