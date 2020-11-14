UrduPoint.com
118 Power Pilferers Nabbed In A Day In South Punjab

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Sat 14th November 2020 | 04:40 PM

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCo) have caught 118 power pilferers during separate operations throughout the South Punjab in a day

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2020 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCo) have caught 118 power pilferers during separate operations throughout the South Punjab in a day.

An official of Mepco on Saturday said MEPCo teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of over 126,000 units, Mepco spokesman said.

A sum of over Rs 2.1 million was imposed as fine on power Pilferers over Involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.

