118 Power Pilferers Nabbed In A Day In South Punjab

Umer Jamshaid 40 seconds ago Sat 18th December 2021 | 05:45 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2021 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 118 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in a day, MEPCO official said on Saturday.

MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of over 163,000 electricity units.

A sum of over Rs 2.2 million fine was imposed while 26 cases were logged against the power pilferers over involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.

