118 Power Pilferers Nabbed In South Punjab

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sat 21st November 2020 | 05:32 PM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2020 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) have caught 118 power pilferers during separate operations throughout the South Punjab in a day.

Mepco teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of over 136,000 electricity units.

A sum of over Rs 2.2 million fine was imposed to power Pilferer over Involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.

