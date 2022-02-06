UrduPoint.com

118 Projects Completed, Says Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published February 06, 2022 | 04:00 PM

118 projects completed, says Minister

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2022 ) :Sindh Minister for Works and Services Syed Zia Abbas Shah has said that 118 projects have been completed so far in the current financial year while 93 more projects will be completed by June 2022.

He said that high-standard of construction should be ensured as much as possible, said a communiqué.

According to the report submitted by Secretary Works and Services Imran AttaSoomro 75 projects have been completed in Hyderabad division and 43 in Sukkur division so far.

In addition, 97 percent of the 401 new schemes have been approved.

Related Topics

Sindh Hyderabad Sukkur June

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 February 2022

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th February 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th February 2022

7 hours ago
 Farrukh expresses grief over death of Sania Nishta ..

Farrukh expresses grief over death of Sania Nishtar's mother

16 hours ago
 Interior Minister condoles Sania's mother death

Interior Minister condoles Sania's mother death

16 hours ago
 Governor leads rally in solidarity with Kashmiris

Governor leads rally in solidarity with Kashmiris

16 hours ago
 PM always highlighted Kashmir issue in effective m ..

PM always highlighted Kashmir issue in effective manner: Ayub Afridi

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>