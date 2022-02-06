118 projects completed, says Minister

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2022 ) :Sindh Minister for Works and Services Syed Zia Abbas Shah has said that 118 projects have been completed so far in the current financial year while 93 more projects will be completed by June 2022.

He said that high-standard of construction should be ensured as much as possible, said a communiqué.

According to the report submitted by Secretary Works and Services Imran AttaSoomro 75 projects have been completed in Hyderabad division and 43 in Sukkur division so far.

In addition, 97 percent of the 401 new schemes have been approved.