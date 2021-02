118 shopkeepers arrested in Peshawar

District administration during crackdown on profiteers and violating of coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs) arrested 118 shopkeepers at different areas of the city on Monday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :District administration during crackdown on profiteers and violating of coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs) arrested 118 shopkeepers at different areas of the city on Monday.

Assistant Commissioner (City) Dr Ehtesham-ul-Haq inspected various shops at inner city and Charsadda Road under the direction of Deputy Commissioner Peshawar Muhammad Ali Asghar.

Similarly, Assistant Commissioner (Matni) Dr Adil Ayub inspected various shops on Pishtkhara Road. Assistant Commissioner Shah Wazir inspected on Charsadda Road, Assistant Commissioner (Sadar) Ubaid Dogar inspected on Ring Road, Additional Assistant Commissioner Tanzeel-ur-Rehman inspected on University Road and board Bazaar, Additional Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Azhar Khan inspected on Kohat Road while other administrative officers inspected various markets and shops in their areas and arrested 118 shopkeepers.

According to Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali Asghar crackdown continues.

He appealed to the business community and people not to create rush into the markets and abide by the government's code of conduct otherwise action would be taken against them.