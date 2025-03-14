Open Menu

118 Traders Fined For Profiteering During Ramazan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 14, 2025 | 11:05 PM

118 traders fined for profiteering during Ramazan

Following the special instructions of Deputy Commissioner Zainul Abidin Memon, the district administration has intensified actions against traders involved in profiteering during the holy month of Ramazan

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2025) Following the special instructions of Deputy Commissioner Zainul Abidin Memon, the district administration has intensified actions against traders involved in profiteering during the holy month of Ramazan.

According to the details, a total fine of Rs. 150,500 was collected from 118 shopkeepers on Friday.

Assistant Commissioners and Mukhtiarkars conducted operations across all four tehsils of the district in their respective areas.

In taluka city, eight shopkeepers were fined Rs. 20,000, while in Latifabad, 12 shopkeepers were fined Rs. 51,000. In Qasimabad, 93 shopkeepers were penalized with a total fine of Rs. 75,000. Meanwhile, in taluka rural, fines amounting to Rs. 4,500 were imposed on five shopkeepers.

Recent Stories

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) promot ..

The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) promotes officers to bolster its pro ..

1 minute ago
 Ambassador Tirmizi attends Ramadan Suhoor at Ismai ..

Ambassador Tirmizi attends Ramadan Suhoor at Ismaili Centre Dubai

2 minutes ago
 State Security Court sentences members of 'Bahlol ..

State Security Court sentences members of 'Bahlol Gang' to life imprisonment, fi ..

7 minutes ago
 Commissioner hosts iftar dinner, special prayers o ..

Commissioner hosts iftar dinner, special prayers offered for Jaffar Express mart ..

1 minute ago
 118 traders fined for profiteering during Ramazan

118 traders fined for profiteering during Ramazan

1 minute ago
 Food Authority destroys 3,15,000L of adulterated m ..

Food Authority destroys 3,15,000L of adulterated milk

1 minute ago
MQM-P's MNA praises Pak Army for successful Jaffar ..

MQM-P's MNA praises Pak Army for successful Jaffar Express operation

9 minutes ago
 Dialogue only way to address country's issues: Mag ..

Dialogue only way to address country's issues: Magsi

9 minutes ago
 Rashid bin Humaid Ramadan Council 2025 hosts panel ..

Rashid bin Humaid Ramadan Council 2025 hosts panel discussion on media's role in ..

22 minutes ago
 Motorway Police M-3 arrest kidnapper, rescue abduc ..

Motorway Police M-3 arrest kidnapper, rescue abducted youth

22 minutes ago
 Crackdown on price gouging: 5 tailoring shops seal ..

Crackdown on price gouging: 5 tailoring shops sealed in Mirpur

22 minutes ago
 Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive winners of Sheik ..

Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive winners of Sheikha Amina Al Ghurair Best Voice ..

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan