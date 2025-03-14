118 Traders Fined For Profiteering During Ramazan
Following the special instructions of Deputy Commissioner Zainul Abidin Memon, the district administration has intensified actions against traders involved in profiteering during the holy month of Ramazan
According to the details, a total fine of Rs. 150,500 was collected from 118 shopkeepers on Friday.
Assistant Commissioners and Mukhtiarkars conducted operations across all four tehsils of the district in their respective areas.
In taluka city, eight shopkeepers were fined Rs. 20,000, while in Latifabad, 12 shopkeepers were fined Rs. 51,000. In Qasimabad, 93 shopkeepers were penalized with a total fine of Rs. 75,000. Meanwhile, in taluka rural, fines amounting to Rs. 4,500 were imposed on five shopkeepers.
