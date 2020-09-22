UrduPoint.com
1180 Personnel Providing Security To Polio Teams : SP Investigation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 03:30 PM

1180 personnel providing security to polio teams : SP Investigation

HANGU, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2020 ) :Police have taken stern security measures to make anti-polio drive successful and vaccinate all children below five years age.

Superintendent Police (SP) Investigation Aslam Nawaz Khan said that anti-polio campaign continues successfully on the second day of the national wide campaign.

He said strict security arrangements have been in placed for peaceful conduct of anti-polio campaign, adding section 144 have been imposed across the district.

He said more than 1180 police and Frontier Constabulary (FC) personnel were performing security duties to ensure safety of polio teams.

He said all resources were being utilized to avoid any unpleasant incident during vaccination campaign.

Police and FC personnel on polio duty have been instructed to ensure the safety of themselves and their polio teams, he concluded.

