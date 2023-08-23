118,000 cusecs water flowing at Talwar post in Sutlej River: Commissioner

Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa has said that the current flow of water at Talwar post in Sutlej River was 118,000 cusecs

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2023 ) :Commissioner Lahore Muhammad Ali Randhawa has said that the current flow of water at Talwar post in Sutlej River was 118,000 cusecs.

On the instructions of Commissioner Lahore, DC Kasur Muhammad Arshad Bhatti on Wednesday visited the flood relief camps of Kothi Fateh Muhammad, Attar Singh Wala, Baqirkay, Tatara Kamil and Talwar Post.

The Commissioner said that a total of 40,913 people have been shifted to safe places from the flooded areas, adding that 26,600 cattle have also been moved to safe places. He said that 26,000 people were provided with food in the third phase of relief activities for the flood victims yesterday while 912 people were given medical aid in Kothi Fateh Muhammad Flood Medical Camp today and a total of 8490 animals were provided treatment in the Livestock Camp.

The Commissioner said that all the resources of MCL, LDA, and WASA have been given at the discretion of the Kasur administration.

A total of 7531 people have been given medical aid and medicines from 11 medical camps, while 1100 people have been treated from mobile hospitals.

A full base camp of the entire administrative machinery is established at Talwar Post. The relief operation is being directly monitored, he added.

He said that all the departments are busy day and night in helping and rehabilitating the flood victims. Twenty-four-hour duty rosters are in place with teams available as per the schedule. He said that eight police posts have also been established to protect the 15 villages evacuated under Section 144.

Randhawa said that all the facilities are available in the camps for flood victims, and DC Kasur himself is closely monitoring the situation. He said that 13 flood relief camps, 11 medical camps and 4 livestock camps are working in the flood affected areas for the convenience of the public.