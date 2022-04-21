11,834 fine tickets issued for not fastening seat belt

UrduPoint.com

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has so far issued 11,834 fine tickets to motorists for not fastening seat belts and 4.263 for using mobile phones during drive during ongoing year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2022 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has so far issued 11,834 fine tickets to motorists for not fastening seat belts and 4.263 for using mobile phones during drive during ongoing year.

Following the directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younis, a special campaign was underway to check violations while various squads headed by Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Mazhar Iqbal were performing duties at main roads of the city and taking action against the violators, said a news release on Thursday.

The SSP (Traffic) Mazhar Iqbal said that a campaign underway to ensure disciplinary traffic system in the city and he also appealed the citizens to follow rules.

He said that ITP personnel were directed to ensure implementation on traffic rules and regulation irrespective of status and rank and demonstrate patience and politeness while issuing traffic violation tickets to the road users. He said traffic personnel were directed to adopt decent attitude with road users.

The SSP (Traffic) said that ITP was determined to ensure traffic discipline in the city. The force issues traffic violation tickets not as a punitive measure but the purpose was to ensure safe road environment in the Capital and secure the lives of the people, he maintained.

