11,849 riders challaned for not wearing helmet, Rs 1.7m fined

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2019 ) :The Karachi Police on Monday challaned around 11,849 motorcyclists for not wearing helmet and recovered Rs 1.7 million in terms of fine on 15th day of the special campaign titled "No Helmet -No Ride".

According to a spokesman of the Traffic Police Karachi, the traffic police impounded 7,670 motorcycles.

The South District Traffic Police issued 2972 tickets, City 1382, Central 1223, East 1575, Korangi 816, West 3354 and Malir 527 on the 15th day of the campaign.

Meanwhile, the civil society has highly appreciated the campaign and expressed hope that it will help save life of motorcyclists in case of any accident.