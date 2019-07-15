UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

11,849 Riders Challaned For Not Wearing Helmet, Rs 1.7m Fined

Umer Jamshaid 53 seconds ago Mon 15th July 2019 | 08:06 PM

11,849 riders challaned for not wearing helmet, Rs 1.7m fined

The Karachi Traffic Police on Monday challaned around 11,849 motorcyclists for not wearing helmet and recovered Rs 1.7 million in terms of fine on 15th day of the special campaign titled "No Helmet -No Ride".

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2019 ) :The Karachi Traffic Police on Monday challaned around 11,849 motorcyclists for not wearing helmet and recovered Rs 1.7 million in terms of fine on 15th day of the special campaign titled "No Helmet -No Ride".

According to a spokesman of the Traffic Police Karachi, the traffic police impounded 7,670 motorcycles.

The South District Traffic Police issued 2972 tickets, City 1382, Central 1223, East 1575, Korangi 816, West 3354 and Malir 527 on the 15th day of the campaign.

Meanwhile, the civil society has highly appreciated the campaign and expressed hope that it will help save life of motorcyclists in case of any accident.

Related Topics

Karachi Accident Police Civil Society Fine Traffic Korangi Malir Million

Recent Stories

Khalifa University establishes new research instit ..

6 minutes ago

Sharjah shares academic and service sector experti ..

6 minutes ago

Ras Al Khaimah, Singapore discuss bilateral cooper ..

7 minutes ago

‘Comprehensive Medical Examination Centre’ lau ..

22 minutes ago

Moskalkova Says Will Not Attend Vyshinsky Case Hea ..

50 seconds ago

Fatehjang Police arrested six-member robbers gang

51 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.