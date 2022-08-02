UrduPoint.com

1185 KP Schools To Start Double-shift Classes From New Academic Year

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 02, 2022 | 05:00 PM

1185 KP schools to start double-shift classes from new academic year

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :The Department of Primary and Secondary Education, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, has directed 1,185 schools to operate on double-shift system, which will formally begin from the new academic year.

According to official sources, letters have already been issued in this regard to the education officers concerned.

They said that the plan was being considered for the last one year to cater to the increasing load of students. In the first phase, a list of double-shift schools was prepared, and in the second phase more schools were added to the list.

The nomination of teachers for the purpose had also been made. Under the plan, those teachers who worked both shifts would be paid additional amount. Moreover, new appointments of teachers and assistant staff would also be made on contract basis, the sources said.

