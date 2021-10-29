1.187 Kgs cocaine recovered at BKIA

Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here on Friday recovered 1.187 kilograms cocaine from a Nigerian national on Baacha khan International Airport (BKIA)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2021 ) :Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa here on Friday recovered 1.187 kilograms cocaine from a Nigerian national on Baacha khan International Airport (BKIA).

According to ANF, the smuggler was onboard on flight number QR-600 of Qatar Airlines.

The price of the recovered cocaine is about ten million rupees.

Case has been registered against arrested smuggler under Control of Narcotics Substance Act and investigation was underway.