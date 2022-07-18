1188 drug addicts including 13 women take into custody

District administration Peshawar has so far taken 1188 drug addicts including 13 women into their custody during its drugs free Peshawar campaign launched on May 24

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2022 ) :District administration Peshawar has so far taken 1188 drug addicts including 13 women into their custody during its drugs free Peshawar campaign launched on May 24.

This was told during a review meeting regarding drug free Peshawar campaign held here on Monday.

Besides, Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information and Public Relations, Barrister Mohammad Ali Saif, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Shafiullah Khan, administrative officers of the concerned agencies and management of the rehabilitation centres, others also attended.

The meeting was told that after confirmation of HIV AIDS and other diseases in 143 addicts. As many as 139 of them have been shifted to Islamabad for rehabilitation while four are under-treatment in Lady Reading Hospital (LRH).

The rehabilitation of 1045 addicts is successfully continued in various rehabilitation centres of the city.

The administration has traced-out the families of 281 drug addicts and on the occasion of Eidul Azha a meeting was arranged for them with their families.

The meeting was told that 700 to 800 drug addicts are still roaming on the city roads and space is being created for them in the rehabilitation centres.

Addressing the participants of the meeting, the Special Assistant to KP CM on Information and Public Relations, Barrister Mohammad Ali Saif paid glowing tributes to Commissioner Peshawar, Riaz Khan Mehsud and his team over successful drug free Peshawar campaign and announced its extension to the whole province.