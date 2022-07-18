UrduPoint.com

1188 Drug Addicts Including 13 Women Take Into Custody

Muhammad Irfan Published July 18, 2022 | 07:41 PM

1188 drug addicts including 13 women take into custody

District administration Peshawar has so far taken 1188 drug addicts including 13 women into their custody during its drugs free Peshawar campaign launched on May 24

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jul, 2022 ) :District administration Peshawar has so far taken 1188 drug addicts including 13 women into their custody during its drugs free Peshawar campaign launched on May 24.

This was told during a review meeting regarding drug free Peshawar campaign held here on Monday.

Besides, Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Information and Public Relations, Barrister Mohammad Ali Saif, Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Shafiullah Khan, administrative officers of the concerned agencies and management of the rehabilitation centres, others also attended.

The meeting was told that after confirmation of HIV AIDS and other diseases in 143 addicts. As many as 139 of them have been shifted to Islamabad for rehabilitation while four are under-treatment in Lady Reading Hospital (LRH).

The rehabilitation of 1045 addicts is successfully continued in various rehabilitation centres of the city.

The administration has traced-out the families of 281 drug addicts and on the occasion of Eidul Azha a meeting was arranged for them with their families.

The meeting was told that 700 to 800 drug addicts are still roaming on the city roads and space is being created for them in the rehabilitation centres.

Addressing the participants of the meeting, the Special Assistant to KP CM on Information and Public Relations, Barrister Mohammad Ali Saif paid glowing tributes to Commissioner Peshawar, Riaz Khan Mehsud and his team over successful drug free Peshawar campaign and announced its extension to the whole province.

Related Topics

Islamabad Peshawar Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa AIDS Drugs Reading May Women

Recent Stories

TECNO Camon 19 Neo with 32MP Softlight Selfie Came ..

TECNO Camon 19 Neo with 32MP Softlight Selfie Camera Now Available nationwide

12 minutes ago
 realme 9 4G – Promising All-Day Clarity is Now A ..

Realme 9 4G – Promising All-Day Clarity is Now Available in Pakistan

16 minutes ago
 Two-day firefighting, first-aid workshop starts fo ..

Two-day firefighting, first-aid workshop starts for KP Forest officials

43 seconds ago
 Nearly half of EU territory 'at risk' of drought

Nearly half of EU territory 'at risk' of drought

44 seconds ago
 Taipei Palace Museum launches special exhibition f ..

Taipei Palace Museum launches special exhibition for kids

46 seconds ago
 UAE CG calls on Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Al ..

UAE CG calls on Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah

49 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.