118,904 citizens get driving licences in Multan

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2024) About 118,904 citizens obtained driving licences during first eight months of the on-going year.

According to official sources, this increase is because of effective monitoring and management practices implemented by the Traffic Police, which have encouraged more residents to take responsibility for legalizing their driving status.

In previous years, there had been a noticeable lack of attention towards obtaining driving licences which resulted in a low number of citizens adhering to the legal requirements. However, the recent focus on streamlined procedures and heightened enforcement has reversed this trend. The Traffic Police in Multan have worked diligently to make the process more accessible and efficient and it led to a marked increase in the number of licences issued.

According to official sources from the Traffic Police, 61,884 citizens were granted learner licences, which was an important first step for individuals starting their driving journey. These learner licences serve as temporary permits, allowing new drivers to gain practical experience on the road while under supervision.

The remarkable number of learner licences issued reflects a growing awareness and adherence to road safety and legal requirements among the population, said official sources.

In addition to learner licences, 37,783 citizens secured their regular driving licences after successful completion of the necessary tests and procedures. This figure highlights the dedication of the residents of Multan to become fully licenced drivers.

The Traffic Police also facilitated 16,601 citizens in renewing their expired licences and this attitude demonstrated their commitment to maintaining up-to-date records. Besides this, 1,450 individuals were issued duplicate licences.

Officials from the Traffic Police expressed satisfaction with this upward trend and termed it a positive shift in the public's attitude towards road safety and legal compliance. The sources described the increase in licence issuance as a "good gesture" by the people of Multan.

Regarding revenue, the Traffic Police department reported a collection of over Rs 200 million from the issuance and renewal of licences.

