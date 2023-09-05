119 affected with chickenpox in Upper Chitral, Coordinator EPI

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ) :District Coordinator, Dr. Wali Khan, Expanded Programme on Immunization (EPI), on Tuesday, said that the number of people affected by chickenpox disease crossed the 100 figure in areas of Upper Chitral.

He said that in Laspore Valley, of Upper Chitral, 34 schoolchildren including the headmistress of Government Girls middle school, Harchin were found to be affected by chickenpox.

After the spread of chickenpox in the area, he said the provincial government had issued a red alert, following which a people awareness campaign was started in all the villages of Mastooj tehsil.

Meanwhile, he said in Barep, Sur Laspore, Broke, Booni and Seht village of Morkhore tehsil, dozens of children were found affected by the disease.

Dr Khan said a total of 119 people, mostly children were affected by the chickenpox in Upper Chitral. He added that the reports of chickenpox spread were also received from the far-flung valley of Tarich in Upper Chitral.