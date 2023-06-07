119 candidates elected for specific seats took oath

Deputy Commissioner Mirpurkhas Zain-ul-Aabdin Memon here on Wednesday administered oath to 119 candidates elected for specific seats in the District Council, including 58 women, 13 juveniles, 13 Hari/Labourers, 13 minorities, eunuchs. Of 11, 11 members of People's Mutual Disability took over the responsibilities and the nominated candidates of the specific seats took oath

MIRPURKHAS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2023 ) :Deputy Commissioner Mirpurkhas Zain-ul-Aabdin Memon here on Wednesday administered oath to 119 candidates elected for specific seats in the District Council, including 58 women, 13 juveniles, 13 Hari/Labourers, 13 minorities, eunuchs.

Of 11, 11 members of People's Mutual Disability took over the responsibilities and the nominated candidates of the specific seats took oath.

District Election Commissioner Mirpurkhas Khalid Hussain Lund, Additional Deputy Commissioner-II Prem Chand and other officers were also present on the occasion.