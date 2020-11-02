119 new corona cases reported in capital: NCOC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Coronavirus Monday said that 119 new COVID-19 cases were reported from the Federal capital during last 24 hours.

According to an official of NCOC, as many as 152 cases were reported last day while 224 cases were reported on Saturday, which was highest number of cases reported in a day during last one month.

He said that so far 20,089 cases were reported from the federal capital while 222 deaths were reported from Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) while 18,209 patients had been recovered completely.

Meanwhile, on the direction of Ministry of National Health Services, the district administration of Islamabad had continued smart lockdown in different streets of Islamabad to reduce transmission of the infection in selected streets and other sectors of Islamabad.

They also started taking actions on violation of SOPs related with the corona while visiting marriage halls, markets and petrol pumps by its inspection teams. The administration also sealed schools, shops, workshops and restaurants on violation of SOPs.

The inspection teams also issued notices to marriage halls besides imposing fines on owners of different shops. Commenting on the situation, an official of Ministry of National Health Services said that several local level administrative decisions were made to control the disease.

He advised the citizens to continue following the social distancing, use of mask and other precautionary measures to stop increasing local transmission of COVID-19 in Islamabad. He said that the government had adopted effective strategy to combat COVID-19 that resulted reduction in corona cases in the country.

He said that the main focus of the strategy was to control the disease on one hand and maintaining business activities of small and poor traders on the other hand. He said that all possible measures were adopted to control COVID-19 to avoid further load on already burdened health system of the country.

He said that strategies were made to control corona keeping in view the global information, focusing on data with integration of local data in a scientific way. He said that the ministry had also asked the schools administrations of Islamabad Capital Territory to strictly monitor the SOPs to ensure protection of students from COVID-19.

He said that all schools had been clearly directed to strictly follow the SOPs announced by the government like social distancing, hand sanitizing or washing, wearing of face mask etc. He asked the parents to regularly observe their school going children and in case of any illness avoid sending them to school while teachers should also observe children's health on daily basis.