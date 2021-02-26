119 PHP cops promoted to next ranks

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :Additional inspector general of police (IGP) Punjab Highway Patrol Shahid Hanif has issued orders for departmental promotions of 119 Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) officials.

As per details, 101 constables have been promoted to the rank of head constable, while 18 head constables have been promoted to the rank of assistant sub-inspector (ASI) on the recommendations of the PHP Departmental Promotion board meeting.