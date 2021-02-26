UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

119 PHP Cops Promoted To Next Ranks

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 26th February 2021 | 05:10 PM

119 PHP cops promoted to next ranks

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Feb, 2021 ) :Additional inspector general of police (IGP) Punjab Highway Patrol Shahid Hanif has issued orders for departmental promotions of 119 Punjab Highway Patrol (PHP) officials.

As per details, 101 constables have been promoted to the rank of head constable, while 18 head constables have been promoted to the rank of assistant sub-inspector (ASI) on the recommendations of the PHP Departmental Promotion board meeting.

Related Topics

Police Punjab Philippine Peso

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed meets with Indian Minister of E ..

1 hour ago

‏UAE announces 3,498 new COVID-19 cases, 2,478 r ..

2 hours ago

Struck new agreement with Qatar for LNG import, sa ..

2 hours ago

Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques makes telephone ..

3 hours ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $65.42 a barrel

3 hours ago

Hareem Shah’s new video goes viral on social med ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.