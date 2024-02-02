119 Police Recruits Pass Out During Passing Out Parade Held At PTC
Muhammad Irfan Published February 02, 2024 | 01:20 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2024) Passing out parade of Probationer Assistant Sub-Inspectors and Sub-Inspectors batch No.1 was organized at Police Training College in which 119 police recruits passed out.
Additional Inspector General of Police Training Punjab Dr. Muhammad Tariq Chauhan was the chief guest of the passing out parade.
Additional Inspector General of Police Training Punjab Dr Muhammad Tariq Chauhan and Commandant Police Training College Multan Deputy Inspector General of Police Gohar Mushtaq Bhatta inspected the parade.
A smartly turned-out police squad presented a salute to the Additional Inspector General of Police Training, Punjab, Lahore by performing the best march past.
Additional Inspector General of Police Training Punjab, Dr. Muhammad Tariq Chauhan, while addressing the passing out jawans, said that the job of the police requires constant hard work and tireless effort.
He said that the investigation section in the police department was a backbone which directly linked to the criminal justice system.
The passed-out officers will prove to be an important step in the way to meet the shortage of investigation officers in police stations.
He congratulated the jawans who completed the training and said that you have to be a sympathetic partner of the people and resolve their grievances instead of a sign of fear in the police department.
Additional IG Training paid tribute to the sacrifice of the police martyrs.
Commandant Police Training College, Gauhar Mushtaq Bhutta, while presenting the letter of appreciation, said that the training module of the passing out probation officers includes crime scene investigation, forensic science, case file management, cybercrime, prosecution and interrogation, information technology and modern digital devices.
Additional IG Police Training Punjab distributed prizes to the probationer officers who showed excellent performance during the training.
City Police Officer Sadiq Ali Dogar and others were also present on this occasion.
