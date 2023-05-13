UrduPoint.com

119 PTI Workers Arrested For Ransacking Public, Private Property

Faizan Hashmi Published May 13, 2023 | 06:30 PM

119 PTI workers arrested for ransacking public, private property

LOWER DIR, May (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2023 ) ::Lower Dir police here on Saturday arrested 119 workers of Pakistan Tehreek Insaf (PTI) including three former members of provincial assembly for ransacking of public property and blocking roads.

Seven policemen including District Police Chief were also injured when PTI workers started pelting stones to resist the arrest of their leaders.

Cases were registered against PTI workers in police stations of Balambat, Thana, Munda and Taimergara.

Raids are underway to arrest PTI hooligans who challenged writ of the state and destroyed private and public properties during protest against arrest of Imran Khan.

