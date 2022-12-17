119 Secretariat employees promoted

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2022 ) :The provincial government has promoted 119 secretariat employees BPS-4 to 16 to next grade.

In separate notifications issued here Saturday, 11 assistants of BPS-16 were promoted to BPS-17 as superintendents while 12 senior stenographers and 20 personal assistants of BPS-14 were promoted to BPS-16.

Similarly, 13 stenographers of BPS-14 were promoted as senior stenographers in BPS-16, 32 junior clerks of BPS-11 were promoted as senior clerks in BPS-14 and 13 Daftaris (messengers) of BPS-4 were promoted as junior clerks in BPS-11.

The promotions were made on the recommendations of Provincial Selection board.