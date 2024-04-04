1190 liter adulterated milk disposed of

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) Punjab Food Authority (PFA) in an action-packed spree against the adulteration mafia further dumped about 1190 liters of mixed milk after checking 16 vehicles on Thursday.

Director General (DG) Food Authority, Muhammad Asim Javed confirming the activity, informed that the wasted milk was short of requisite fats besides containing waterly particles causing it to lose natural thickness.

The DG made it clear that no one found guilty of mixing or adulteration in food would be spared.

He said the milk transporting vehicles were being checked daily followed by imposition of heavy fines to deter the nefarious undertaking once and for all in society.