11900 wheat bags delivering daily in district

(@FahadShabbir)

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2020 ) :On the direction of Deputy Commissioner Omar Sher Chattah, 11900 wheat bags (per20 kg) on 51 sale points are being delivered on daily basis in the district.

Assistant food Controller (AFC) Zahoor Akhtar Khan said that prior to coronavirus emergency, 10,200 bags were provided daily at sale points in the district.

Briefing to Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Arjumand Zia during a meeting, the AFC told that bulk quantity of flour was available at all sale points and in open markets.

He further told that at 85 sale points of Tehsil Mianwali, 25 in Piplan and at 41 point of Tehsil Esa Khel, flour was being provided from 9 am to 5 pm and there was no any shortage.

The ADCR directed the Assistant Food Controller to ensure strictly monitoring of sale and supply of flour at government rates at sale points and in open markets as well.