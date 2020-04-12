UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

11900 Wheat Bags Delivering Daily In District

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 12th April 2020 | 03:30 PM

11900 wheat bags delivering daily in district

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Apr, 2020 ) :On the direction of Deputy Commissioner Omar Sher Chattah, 11900 wheat bags (per20 kg) on 51 sale points are being delivered on daily basis in the district.

Assistant food Controller (AFC) Zahoor Akhtar Khan said that prior to coronavirus emergency, 10,200 bags were provided daily at sale points in the district.

Briefing to Additional Deputy Commissioner Revenue (ADCR) Arjumand Zia during a meeting, the AFC told that bulk quantity of flour was available at all sale points and in open markets.

He further told that at 85 sale points of Tehsil Mianwali, 25 in Piplan and at 41 point of Tehsil Esa Khel, flour was being provided from 9 am to 5 pm and there was no any shortage.

The ADCR directed the Assistant Food Controller to ensure strictly monitoring of sale and supply of flour at government rates at sale points and in open markets as well.

Related Topics

Shortage Sale Mianwali Piplan Market All From Government Wheat Flour Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Kuwait reports 80 new coronavirus cases, total at ..

21 minutes ago

Courts&#039; construction works in Madinat Zayed, ..

51 minutes ago

Thailand confirms 33 new coronavirus infections, t ..

1 hour ago

Customs transactions in Dubai skyrocket 60% to 4m ..

2 hours ago

Russia reports over 2,000 new coronavirus cases

2 hours ago

NYUAD launches virtual exchange programme connecti ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.