119,000 Beneficiaries Registered Under BISP In Sargodha

Sumaira FH Published September 29, 2022 | 02:30 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2022 ) :At least 119,000 beneficiaries were getting the financial support through Benazir Income Support Program (BISP) in Sargodha,said Muhammad Haider,Assistant Complaint Officer here on Thursday.

Talking to media at his office,he said that the government was utilizing all possible resources to eradicate poverty rate.

He said that beneficiaries were getting Rs 28000 annual assistance in three installments in past, while now the government was giving in two installments yearly.

He further said that Benazir education stipend program was providing financial aid to destitute children.

He highlighted that the boy for Primary level enrollment was getting Rs 1500 per quarter while a girl was getting Rs2000 per quarter. Similarly, a boy for secondary level enrollment was getting Rs 2500 per quarter while girls were getting Rs 3000 per quarter. Higher Secondary level boys were getting Rs 3500 per quarter while female students were getting Rs 4000 per quarter support through BISP.

He informed that the students were bound to ensure the 70 percent attendance rate in schools and colleges to get BISP financial support.

