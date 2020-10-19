119,000 saplings to be planted along Ring Road

The completion of the Ring Road project will have a positive impact on the environment of Rawalpindi and Islamabad and 119,000 saplings will be planted along the road

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2020 ) :The completion of the Ring Road project will have a positive impact on the environment of Rawalpindi and Islamabad and 119,000 saplings will be planted along the road.

Moreover, 50,000 vehicles will be diverted to Ring Road every day, which will also significantly reduce air pollution.

This was stated at a public hearing held at the Rawalpindi Arts Council to review the environmental impact of the Ring Road project.

Also present on the occasion were Director General Rawalpindi Development Authority RDA Amara Khan, Director Environment Punjab, Assistant Director Environment Rawalpindi Amin Baig, Deputy Project Director Abdullah, other concerned officials, Fatima Jinnah and students of Bahria University Environment.

It was informed in the briefing that the Ring Road project has been designed in such a way that it will not harm the forests anywhere and will not affect any small dam or water reservoir.

The structures of 15 small and big bridges, eight interchanges and 21 underpasses on the route of Ring Road would be protected from small and medium scale earthquakes.

Local trees will be planted between the service areas of the ring road and the green belts.

On the occasion, local people and students asked questions and also gave suggestions regarding the environmental impact of the Ring Road project.