11,904 Benefitted From PBM's IFA Schemes During Last FY

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 23rd September 2019 | 01:12 PM

Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) has launched various poverty alleviation schemes especially eleven Individual Financial Assistance Schemes for helping poorest of the poor to come out from vicious circle of poverty

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2019 ) :Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal (PBM) has launched various poverty alleviation schemes especially eleven Individual Financial Assistance Schemes for helping poorest of the poor to come out from vicious circle of poverty.

According to official source, he said 56,904 persons have benefitted from eleven schemes of Individual Financial Assistance Schemes during the fiscal year 2018-19. A total of 22,320 persons were provided free medical treatment, 3,062 education (scholarships), 1,961 benefitted from Individual financial Assistance (IFA) (General) and 1,109 special friends were provided financial assistance during the last fiscal year.

Likewise, he said PBM has provided accommodation facility to 5,000 orphans in 50 Dar-ul-Ehsaas (orphanages) established across the country. As many as 155 Women Empowerment Centres have so far trained 13,231 women to make them self sufficient.

PBM has established 159 Schools for Rehabilitation of Child Labour (SRCL) which have provided free education to 18,375 labour children, A Great Home established in Lahore was providing accommodation to 43 senior citizens.

As many as 28,462 children were benefitting from seven Child Support Program established in various areas.

