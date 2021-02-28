11,913 federal employees paid education stipends in current financial year

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2021 ) :A total of 11,913 federal employees have been paid educational stipends for their children from federal employees benevolent funds and group insurance funds (FEB & GIF) during current financial year from out of a total of 17, 407 applied for the grant.

According to official sources, 1,626 such applications were rejected while 3,868 applications of current year and 5,632 of previous three years were pending in the three Regional Boards of the Federal Employees Benevolent and Group Insurance Funds (FEB&GIF) due to lack of complete documents.

Almost 500 cases have been converted into relevant category upon receipt of fresh documents while in 3,368 claims, objections have been communicated to the employees, the sources said.

The pending claim would be settled within one month of receipt of such documents/information, he informed.

Educational stipend is paid to the children of federal government employees for post Matric studies for a single degree at each level of studies at college or university level excluding Ph.D as per prescribed rates.

