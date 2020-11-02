UrduPoint.com
1192 Women Screened, 22 Diagnosed With Tumors At KTH Screening Camp

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Mon 02nd November 2020 | 07:20 PM

1192 women screened, 22 diagnosed with tumors at KTH screening camp

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :A total of 1192 women visited the breast cancer awareness and screening camp setup Medical Teaching Institute Khyber Teaching Hospital ( KTH) during month of October.

Spokesperson of KTH said that out of total 466 women refused for clinical examination and imaging whereas 726 were clinical examined.

He said mammogram of 104 women and 404 ultrasounds were done free of cost.

Out of 1192 women 22 were diagnosed with breast tumors and biopsy was advised for diagnosis. Early detection will save these 22 lives.

MTI KTH lit up in pink lights whole month of October as part of a campaign for breast cancer awareness month.

Daily women were screened from 9am to 12 noon. Special awareness session for MPAs', teachers and nursing staff were also held. Five academic activities were carried out for faculty members, TMOs' and HOs'.

All the women attended the camp were shown how to perform self-examination followed by their clinical assessment and breast ultrasound and their level of awareness regarding the disease was assessed.

MTI KTH Surgical B unit started multidisciplinary meetings on breast disease last year. Chairperson Department of Surgery and In-charge Surg B renowned surgeon Prof Dr Mah Muneer Khan whose area of interest is management of breast diseases highlighted the need of formal Multidisciplinary meetings so that oncologists, pathologists, radiologists sit together and plan the management of patients.

The core member of Multidisciplinary Team consists of Department of Oncology HMC Prof Dr Abid Jamil, In-charge Surgical B Prof Dr Mah Muneer Khan, Chairperson Radiology Prof Dr Hina Gul, Associate Prof Oncology HMC Dr Sadaf Chiragh, Associate Prof Pathology Dr Naila Ismail, Associate Prof Surgery Dr Attaullah Khan, Oncologist consultant IRNUM Dr Nabila Javed, Assistant Prof Surgery Dr Hizbullah Jan, Assistant Prof Dr Irum Sabir Ali.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof Dr Mah Muneer Khan said that Multidisciplinary meetings (MDM) are requirement for proper cancer management and that our patients deserve standard care.

She also said that there is no reason for offering less than what is being offered internationally and since October 2019 unit provides standard care with all cancer patients discussed in a MDM held every two weeks between itself, Two multi-disciplinary meetings were also done in this month in screening camp.

