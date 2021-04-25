UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

11928 Individuals, Commercial Units Fined Over Violation Of Corona SOPs

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Sun 25th April 2021 | 07:30 PM

11928 individuals, commercial units fined over violation of corona SOPs

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :In order to ensure strict enforcement of COVID-19 SOPs as per the directions from the NCOC, the district administrations across KP fined 11928 individuals and commercial units with Rs 332,189 during the last 24 hours.

According to a report available with the office of Chief Secretary revealed that warnings were issued to 3,497 persons with registration of FIRs while 523 business units were fined heavily and 480 were sealed.

Meanwhile, Chief Secretary KP urged masses to ensure implementation of corona SOPs in vital interest of all and use face mask, hand sanitizers and gloves during interaction with others and wash their hands with soaps from time to time in order to prevent the spread of infectious coronavirus.

He also directed all district officers to ensure implementation of corona SOPs in letter and spirit

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Business All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Palestine registers 714 new COVID-19 cases, 16 dea ..

22 minutes ago

Emirates Environmental Group conducts 21st Cycle o ..

37 minutes ago

UAE hosts competitiveness, leadership training for ..

2 hours ago

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to President o ..

2 hours ago

China reports 13 new COVID-19 cases, all from over ..

2 hours ago

&#039;Miral&#039; embarks on digital transformatio ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.