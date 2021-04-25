11928 individuals, commercial units fined over violation of corona SOPs

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2021 ) :In order to ensure strict enforcement of COVID-19 SOPs as per the directions from the NCOC, the district administrations across KP fined 11928 individuals and commercial units with Rs 332,189 during the last 24 hours.

According to a report available with the office of Chief Secretary revealed that warnings were issued to 3,497 persons with registration of FIRs while 523 business units were fined heavily and 480 were sealed.

Meanwhile, Chief Secretary KP urged masses to ensure implementation of corona SOPs in vital interest of all and use face mask, hand sanitizers and gloves during interaction with others and wash their hands with soaps from time to time in order to prevent the spread of infectious coronavirus.

He also directed all district officers to ensure implementation of corona SOPs in letter and spirit