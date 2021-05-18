1193 development schemes worth Rs 6 billion near completion

Deputy commissioner Ali Shahzad on Tuesday said that different development programmes under execution at a cost of Rs 6 billion have entered final phase of completion

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :Deputy commissioner Ali Shahzad on Tuesday said that different development programmes under execution at a cost of Rs 6 billion have entered final phase of completion.

He chaired a development review meeting, said that most of the 1193 schemes have been completed and a timeline has been given for the rest of the schemes.

Additional deputy commissioner headquarters Rana Akhlaq Ahmad Khan, besides officials of metropolitan corporation, Wasa, buildings, highways, Mepco, SNGPL, and local government attended the meeting.

Deputy director development Irfan Anjum gave briefing to DC on progress made so far.

Ali Shahzad gave a deadline of June 10 to officials for completion of schemes under Social Action Plan (SAP) phase-II.

He said that 108 schemes were initiated under SAP-II out of which 84 have been completed and rest were under execution.

DC said that eight (8) Wasa and seven (7) local government schemes were in progress and required funds have been released.

He ordered Wasa to speed up work for early completion to avoid emergence of public complaints.

Ali Shahzad said that 45 Mepco schenes were also under execution while all the fuel gas supply schemes have been handed over to steering committee of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL).

DC disclosed that metropolitan corporation would instal 4000 street lights in 35 union councils in the city at a cost of Rs 26.6 million.