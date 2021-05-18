UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

1193 Development Schemes Worth Rs 6 Billion Near Completion

Umer Jamshaid 10 minutes ago Tue 18th May 2021 | 03:55 PM

1193 development schemes worth Rs 6 billion near completion

Deputy commissioner Ali Shahzad on Tuesday said that different development programmes under execution at a cost of Rs 6 billion have entered final phase of completion

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2021 ) :Deputy commissioner Ali Shahzad on Tuesday said that different development programmes under execution at a cost of Rs 6 billion have entered final phase of completion.

He chaired a development review meeting, said that most of the 1193 schemes have been completed and a timeline has been given for the rest of the schemes.

Additional deputy commissioner headquarters Rana Akhlaq Ahmad Khan, besides officials of metropolitan corporation, Wasa, buildings, highways, Mepco, SNGPL, and local government attended the meeting.

Deputy director development Irfan Anjum gave briefing to DC on progress made so far.

Ali Shahzad gave a deadline of June 10 to officials for completion of schemes under Social Action Plan (SAP) phase-II.

He said that 108 schemes were initiated under SAP-II out of which 84 have been completed and rest were under execution.

DC said that eight (8) Wasa and seven (7) local government schemes were in progress and required funds have been released.

He ordered Wasa to speed up work for early completion to avoid emergence of public complaints.

Ali Shahzad said that 45 Mepco schenes were also under execution while all the fuel gas supply schemes have been handed over to steering committee of Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL).

DC disclosed that metropolitan corporation would instal 4000 street lights in 35 union councils in the city at a cost of Rs 26.6 million.

Related Topics

Progress June Gas All Government Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Billion Million SNGPL

Recent Stories

Shaukat Tarin will chair ECC meeting tomorrow

12 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi International Airport accredited by ACI ..

20 minutes ago

Neither any minister nor any PM’s aide involved ..

28 minutes ago

Thailand records highest daily COVID-19 related de ..

25 seconds ago

Issuance of driving licenses begins in Faisalabad

27 seconds ago

Special delivery: man donates $550,000 in cash to ..

28 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.