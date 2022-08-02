UrduPoint.com

1197 Power Pilferers Nabbed During July

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 02, 2022 | 07:16 PM

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) have caught 1197 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in the last month of July, MEPCO official said on Tuesday.

MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of over 1.5 million electricity units.

A sum of over Rs 28.1 million fine was imposed on the pilferers while FIRs were registered against 199 of them over Involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash, Mepco official sources added.

