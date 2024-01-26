1198 Violators Of Election Conduct Face Penalties, Warnings
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 26, 2024 | 04:40 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) The District Monitoring Officers (DMOs) across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa registered 1198 complaints related to violation of election conduct and imposed fine on the contesting and parting candidates besides issuing warnings and notices to them.
According to official statistics shared here Friday, a total Rs 473,000 fine was imposed on the violators while 84 notices and 41 warnings were issued.
It said that Rs 20,000 fine was imposed in Peshawar division. Similarly, DMOs imposed Rs 120,000 fine and issued 30 notices to 184 violators in Malakand division.
As many as 79 violations were recorded in Hazara division, wherein 18 notices were issued to the violators and Rs 158,000 fine was imposed, it added.
In Mardan division, 217 violations were reported, six notices were issued and Rs 105,000 penalty was imposed.
In Kohat division, the DMO took cognizance of 100 violations and issued 11 notices while imposing Rs 50,000 penalty.
The DMOs took notices of 102 violations in Bannu division and served seven notices to the contesting candidates while six notices were served in DI Khan Division to 67 violations.
