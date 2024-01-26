Open Menu

1198 Violators Of Election Conduct Face Penalties, Warnings

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 26, 2024 | 04:40 PM

1198 violators of election conduct face penalties, warnings

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2024) The District Monitoring Officers (DMOs) across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa registered 1198 complaints related to violation of election conduct and imposed fine on the contesting and parting candidates besides issuing warnings and notices to them.

According to official statistics shared here Friday, a total Rs 473,000 fine was imposed on the violators while 84 notices and 41 warnings were issued.

It said that Rs 20,000 fine was imposed in Peshawar division. Similarly, DMOs imposed Rs 120,000 fine and issued 30 notices to 184 violators in Malakand division.

As many as 79 violations were recorded in Hazara division, wherein 18 notices were issued to the violators and Rs 158,000 fine was imposed, it added.

In Mardan division, 217 violations were reported, six notices were issued and Rs 105,000 penalty was imposed.

In Kohat division, the DMO took cognizance of 100 violations and issued 11 notices while imposing Rs 50,000 penalty.

The DMOs took notices of 102 violations in Bannu division and served seven notices to the contesting candidates while six notices were served in DI Khan Division to 67 violations.

Related Topics

Election Peshawar Bannu Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Fine Kohat Mardan Malakand

Recent Stories

President promulgates Apostille Ordinance 2024 wai ..

President promulgates Apostille Ordinance 2024 waiving attestation of documents

46 minutes ago
 US voices concerns over freedom of press, expressi ..

US voices concerns over freedom of press, expression in Pakistan ahead of polls

2 hours ago
 ECP decides to make SMS service 8300 free of charg ..

ECP decides to make SMS service 8300 free of charge from Monday next

3 hours ago
 Chaudhary Parvez Elahi gets SC order to contest up ..

Chaudhary Parvez Elahi gets SC order to contest upcoming elections

4 hours ago
 Int’l Customs Day being observed today

Int’l Customs Day being observed today

4 hours ago
 All political parties enjoy level playing field, s ..

All political parties enjoy level playing field, says PM Kakar

4 hours ago
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 January 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 January 2024

9 hours ago
 US stocks rise on strong growth data

US stocks rise on strong growth data

17 hours ago
 Rehabilitation of Orphans: Muslim Hands launches A ..

Rehabilitation of Orphans: Muslim Hands launches AJK-wide Orphan Sponsorship Pro ..

17 hours ago
 Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas presides meetin ..

Divisional Commissioner Mirpurkhas presides meeting on minority rights

17 hours ago
 Uncertainty hangs over Russia's account of plane c ..

Uncertainty hangs over Russia's account of plane crash

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan