1.19m people vaccinated in Faisalabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2021 ) :As many as 1,198,663 people have so far been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Faisalabad district.

District Health Officer Dr Ataul Mun'im said on Thursday that 944,289 citizens had been given the first dose, while 207,938 the second dose of vaccine. He said that 28,151 health workers were also given the first dose, while 18,285 received the second dose of vaccine.

He said that sufficient stock of anti-coronavirus vaccine was available in the district. As of now 52,507 first doses and 35,005 second doses were in the stock at Faisalabad.

He said that 37 vaccination centers and 20 mobile vaccination camps were operational in Faisalabad where registered persons were getting anti-coronavirus vaccine doses.

He said that timing of the vaccination centres was 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. except sports Complex Samanabad centre which was open round-the-clock. He said a special vaccination campaign was also in progress during which mobile teams were administering vaccine to people at their doorsteps.