11kg Of Hashish Recovered From Possession Of Arrested Drug Dealer

Umer Jamshaid Published February 16, 2025 | 03:00 PM

11kg of hashish recovered from possession of arrested drug dealer

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2025) SHO Police Station Bhawana Inspector Sajid Mahmood, ASI Ijaz Ahmed, along with a team, arrested the drug dealer accused Fakhar, a resident of Chak No. 158 JB. 11kg of hashish was recovered from the possession of the arrested drug dealer.

A case of narcotics provisions has been registered against the accused in Bhawana Police Station and further investigation is underway.

In this regard, District Police Officer Abdullah Ahmed said that practical steps are being taken across the district to save our generations from the scourge of drugs.

A crackdown against drug dealers is underway across the district under a special campaign.

