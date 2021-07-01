UrduPoint.com
1.1m Fruit Plants To Be Planted In Monsoon Drive

Umer Jamshaid 10 minutes ago Thu 01st July 2021 | 06:50 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2021 ) :Chief Conservator Forests Punjab Faisal Haroon Thursday inspected the nurseries which were set up last year by the Forest Extension Department at Bahawalpur and Bahawalnagar.

Conservator Forests Bahawalpur Shahid Hameed and Conservator Forest Bahawalnagar Mian Muhammad Anwar Nadeem were also present on the occasion.

It was informed that at present 1.1 million plants have been prepared in the nurseries of Bahawalnagar and Bahawalpur districts for monsoon drive including grapes, mulberries, guavas, cactus, berries, kachnar, amlatas, and Chinese plants. According to the Chief Conservator Forests, Punjab Faisal Haroon maximum trees should be planted during monsoon tree plantation drive so that the environment gets green.

More Stories From Pakistan

