11th Annual 'Book Fair' Launches In Agriculture University

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published November 22, 2022 | 05:00 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2022 ) :Islami Jamiat -e-Talaba (IJT) here on Tuesday launches the 11th annual Book Fair in Agriculture University aimed to promote reading culture among students and prepared them to meet the challenges of the current world.

While inaugurating the 'Book Fair', Pro Vice-Chancellor Agri University, Dr Syed Wahab said that books brought large numbers of revolutions throughout the globe. He stressed adopting book reading habits that could help achieve milestones not only for personal life but also be resourceful for the whole community.

More than 40 publishers, academies, and booksellers participated in the Fair where all the books are available at 30 to 50 percent discount rates.

The book fair would continue for three days in the premises of the varsity.

Nazim IJT, Asfandyar Rabani congratulated students for launching the fair and said that students' friendly activities were vital for improving their capacities in getting knowledge about other subjects. He also distributed book gifts and IJT's annual publication 'Jamiat Tribune' among the participants and hoped that students would hold such book fairs in the future with extra zeal.

