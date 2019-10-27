11th convocation of HU to be held on November 4

(@FahadShabbir)

MANSEHRA, Oct 27(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2019 ) ::The 11th convocation Hazara University (HU) Mansehra Sunday would be held on November 4, where more than 500 graduates would be awarded degrees and gold medals to 120 scholars.

According to the HU officials, all preparations are in full swing to conduct convocation.

In this regard Vice-Chancellor, HU Professor Dr. Syed Manzoor Hussain chaired a meeting and reviewed the arrangements for the convocation.

In the meeting members and chairmen of various committees for the convocation participated.

VC showed satisfaction over the preparations of the convocation and also directed committees to complete all tasks to conduct the convocation in a better way.

In the convocation, besides more than 500 graduates 120 scholars would be awarded gold medals including PhD, MPhil, Masters, BA and BSc students while the VCs of other universities of the province, scientists, educationists, principals of the affiliated colleges, faculty members and professors would also participate.

Chairmen of the various committees assured the VC for the timely completion of the arrangements for the convocation along with up to the mark security measures.

A full dress rehearsal for the convocation would be held on 3rd November in Multipurpose Hall of Hazara University.