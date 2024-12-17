Open Menu

11th Convocation Of University Of Sargodha Held

Muhammad Irfan Published December 17, 2024 | 06:10 PM

11th convocation of University of Sargodha held

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) The 11th convocation of the University of Sargodha (UoS) was held on Tuesday in which degrees were awarded to 27,538 graduates across various disciplines.

The ceremony marked a significant milestone with 69 percent of the graduates being women, highlighting the institution’s commitment to inclusivity. Nadeem Afzal Chan, former Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee, presided over the ceremony as the guest of honor and nominee of the Chancellor, alongside Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas and deans of eight faculties.

Over 55 PhD degrees, 553 MS/ MPhil/ MSc (Hons)/ LLM, 8,345 MA/MSc, 8,720 BS/ BSc (Hons)/ BBA and 9,865 BA/ BSc/ ADP degrees were awarded to the students from faculty of Agriculture, Faculty of Arts and Humanities, Faculty of Computing and Information Technology, Faculty of Engineering and Technology, Faculty of Medical and Health Sciences, Faculty of Pharmacy, Faculty of Science and Faculty of Social Sciences. Moreover, 363 students with distinctions were honored with medals.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas highlighted the university’s achievements over the past two years, including advancements in global rankings, campus Solarization, the launch of a student facilitation center, and international collaborations.

He urged the graduates to use their education to address global challenges and contribute to a sustainable future. The vice chancellor said, “We remained committed to providing quality education to our youth.”

Addressing the ceremony, Nadeem Afzal Chan praised the graduates, faculty, and leadership of the university for their contributions to academic excellence and societal progress. “The University of Sargodha stands as one of Punjab’s finest institutions, setting an example through inclusivity and innovation. Graduates must lead with honesty, integrity, and a commitment to building a better society,” he remarked. He also pledged support for reclaiming the university’s medical college, terming it a vital asset tor the region.

The convocation concluded with celebrations as graduates, alongside their families and teachers marked the beginning of their professional journeys.

The convocation ceremony will span an additional two days, dedicated to celebrating the remarkable achievements of the graduates. On the second day of the event, the Minister of Higher Education will grace the occasion as the chief guest, adding prestige to the celebration.

