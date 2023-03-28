UrduPoint.com

11th Convocation Of Wah Medical College Held

Faizan Hashmi Published March 28, 2023 | 03:50 PM

11th Convocation of Wah Medical College held

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ) :Degrees were conferred to as many as 231 graduating doctors of Wah Medical College (WMC) during the 11th convocation held at the College Auditorium on Tuesday.

Vice Chancellor National University of Medical Sciences Lt General Wasim Alamgir awarded degrees among successful students for the sessions 2016-17 and 2017-18.

In both years 108 and 123 students completed their graduation respectively. Romila Khan and Dr. Amina Ali were declared students of the year 2016-17 and 2017-18. Both students were awarded Gold Medals. Students who graduated with distinction were also awarded Medals and Certificates. Students who stood first, second and third were also awarded cash prizes.

Related Topics

Alamgir Gold National University

Recent Stories

PM comes down hard upon judiciary for not holding ..

PM comes down hard upon judiciary for not holding Imran Khan 'accountable'

21 minutes ago
 A Delegation from the OIC General Secretariat Meet ..

A Delegation from the OIC General Secretariat Meets with the Minister of Social ..

27 minutes ago
 Dubai Customs Director General prioritizes passeng ..

Dubai Customs Director General prioritizes passenger flow during visit to Dubai ..

30 minutes ago
 Borouge supplies materials worth AED120 million fo ..

Borouge supplies materials worth AED120 million for mega projects in Middle East ..

3 hours ago
 Saudi ministry issues new guidelines for Umrah pil ..

Saudi ministry issues new guidelines for Umrah pilgrims

3 hours ago
 DEWA and Dubai Airports explore developing coopera ..

DEWA and Dubai Airports explore developing cooperation

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.