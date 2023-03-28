11th Convocation of Wah Medical College held

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2023 ) :Degrees were conferred to as many as 231 graduating doctors of Wah Medical College (WMC) during the 11th convocation held at the College Auditorium on Tuesday.

Vice Chancellor National University of Medical Sciences Lt General Wasim Alamgir awarded degrees among successful students for the sessions 2016-17 and 2017-18.

In both years 108 and 123 students completed their graduation respectively. Romila Khan and Dr. Amina Ali were declared students of the year 2016-17 and 2017-18. Both students were awarded Gold Medals. Students who graduated with distinction were also awarded Medals and Certificates. Students who stood first, second and third were also awarded cash prizes.