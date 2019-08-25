UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

11th Death Anniversary Of Ahmed Faraz Observed

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sun 25th August 2019 | 01:50 PM

11th death anniversary of Ahmed Faraz observed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2019 ) :Renowned urdu poet Ahmed Faraz was remembered on his 11th death anniversary on Sunday.

Ahmad Faraz was born in Kohat on 14th January 1931. He was considered one of the greatest modern Urdu poets of the last century.

Faraz was his pseudonym 'takhallus' whereas, his real name was Syed Ahmad Shah. Outspoken about politics, he went into self-imposed exile during the Zia-ul-Haq era after he was arrested for reciting certain poems at a mushaira criticising the military rule.

He was awarded numerous national and international awards. He was awarded the Hilal-e-Imtiaz in recognition of his literary achievements in 2004.

He stayed in Britain, Canada and Europe for six years before returning to Pakistan, where he was initially appointed academy of Letters Chairman and later chairperson of the Islamabad-based National Book Foundation for several years.

He returned the award in 2006 after becoming disenchanted with Musharraf's government and its policies.

Related Topics

Pakistan Century Pervez Musharraf Europe Canada Kohat Zia-ul-Haq January Sunday Government

Recent Stories

Coalition Forces intercept, down another Saudi-bou ..

2 hours ago

DIFC Courts signals surge in cases from SMEs

2 hours ago

ADNOC Distribution shares certified as Shari’a c ..

3 hours ago

UAE Press: UAE-India relations strengthened furthe ..

3 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

3 hours ago

Latest Gold Rate for Aug 25, 2019 in Pakistan

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.