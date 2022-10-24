11th death anniversary of Begum Nusrat Bhutto observes in Larkana

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2022 ) :The 11th death anniversary of Madar-e-Jamhooriat Late Begum Nusrat Bhutto wife of former Prime Minister and Founder Chairman of PPP Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto was observed here on Sunday with renewed commitment to continue struggle for protecting democracy.

Qura'an Khawani and fateha khawani were held in every corner of the country for the departed soul of Madar-e-Jamhooriat Late Begum Nusrat Bhutto.

People from all walks of life in their messages on the occasion paid rich tributes to Begum Nusrat Bhutto for her services for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan and protecting the democracy in the country.

On this occasion, Qura'an Khawani was held at the Bhutto House Naudero and Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto (Larkana).

MNA Khursheed Ahmed Junejo, Khair Muhammad Shaikh, Aijaz Ahmed Leghari, Imran Jatoi, Muhammad Saleem Soomro, Mrs. Faryal Brohi, Dr. Sakina Gaad, Basheeraan Mohil, Shabiraan Jokhio, Zubaida Soomro, Ibrahim Khoso, Ghulam Mustafa Leghari, Nooruddin Abro, elected representatives as well as the leaders and workers of the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) and its sisters organizations also participated in the Quran Khawani and Fateha Khawani.

Collective prayers was also offered for the departed soul and paid rich tributes to the former chairperson of Pakistan People's Party and First Lady, Madar-e-Jamhooriat Begum Nusrat Bhutto.

The participants recited the Holy Quran and prayed to Allah Almighty to grant eternal peace to the departed soul of Madar-e-Jamhooriat Late Begum Nusrat Bhutto.

They also prayed for the progress and prosperity of Pakistan and well being of Muslims.

In this connection, leaders and workers of PPP and others also visited the grave of Madar-e-Jamhooriat Late Begum Nusrat Bhutto and placed the floral wreaths and offered fateha.

They also visited graves of the Slain chairperson of PPP Shaheed Mohtarama Benazir Bhutto, founder chairman of PPP Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and others. They placed a floral wreath at the grave and offered fateha.

Workers and leaders and workers of sister's organizations of PPP besides Bhutto's admirers arrives Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto from various parts of the Sindh province and laid floral wreaths and offered fateha at the mazar of their leaders including Begum Nusrat Bhutto.

Meanwhile, Qura'an Khwani was also held at Al-Murtaza House Larkana, in connection with the 11th death anniversary of Madar-e-Jamhooriat Late Begum Nusrat Bhutto.

Qura'an Khawani was arranged by Pakistan People's Party (Shaheed Bhutto) Larkana district.

On the occasion collective prays was also offered for the departed souls of Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, Late Begum Nusrat Bhutto, Late Mir Murtaza Bhutto and Late Benazir Bhutto and other martyrs of Bhutto Family. Lunger (free food) was also distributed on the occasion among the needy and poor people.

The leaders and workers of PPP (Shaheed Bhutto) also visited Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto to offered fateha and place floral wreaths on the grave of Madar-e-Jamhooriat Late Begum Nusrat Bhutto, on the eve of her 11th death anniversary.

They also visited the graves of Shaheed Zulfiquar Ali Bhutto, Shaheed Benazir Bhutto, Late Mir Murtaza Bhutto and Late Mir Shahnawaz Bhuttoand offered fateha.

On the occasion security arrangements were intensified, with heavy deployment of Police and Rangers. SSP Larkana and other senior police officers were supervising the security arrangements vigilantly.