11th Death Anniversary Of World's Youngest MCP Arfa Kareem Observed

Sumaira FH Published January 14, 2023 | 07:34 PM

11th death anniversary of world's youngest MCP Arfa Kareem observed

The 11th death anniversary of world's youngest Microsoft Certified Professional (MCP) late Arfa Kareem was observed here on Saturday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2023 ) :The 11th death anniversary of world's youngest microsoft Certified Professional (MCP) late Arfa Kareem was observed here on Saturday. District administration in collaboration with District education Authority (DEA) arranged a special function at Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan Auditorium at Faisalabad Arts Council (FAC) where Deputy Commissioner Imran Hamid Sheikh presided over the event while Additional Deputy Commissioner General (ADCG) Faisal Sultan, parents of Arfa Colonel (retd) Amjad Kareem Randhawa, Samina Amjad Kareem, brother Sarmad Kareem, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) DEA Iftikhar Khan, DO Secondary Education Malik Manzoor, Incharge District Emergency Operational Center (DEOC) Muhammad Sadiq, Muhammad Akhtar Butt, former honorary DC Faisalabad Marva Basra, Director Arts Council Zahid Iqbal, teachers, students and a large number of people participated in it.� Addressing the ceremony, DC paid tribute to MCP Arfa Kareem and announced to launch Arfa Kareem Talent Award in Faisalabad.

He said that this award would be conferred to those talented students who would show excellent performance during annual exams of matriculation. �He said that�Arfa Kareem had highlighted the name of Pakistan at global level through her biggest achievement in her minor age which is a pride for entire Pakistani nation.�He said that new generation should follow thoughts and achievements of Arfa Kareem to get command on most advanced Information Technology which was imperative to compete with the world.

He saluted the parents of Arfa Kareem and said that achievements of her daughter would not be forgotten.�He announced that the book on the life of Arfa would be placed in the general public as well as in educational institutions.

�Colonel (retd) Amjad Kareem Randhawa also presented a book on the life of Arfa to DC and other guests while the schoolchildren deliver speeches on achievements of Arfa Kareem.

